Pee-gate 2.0: Drunk Indian flyer urinates on co-passenger on New York-Delhi American Airlines flight

Yet another incident of a flyer urinating on a co-passenger has come to light after the infamous Air India peeing case involving Shankar Mishra.

This time, the incident took place on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi where an Indian man under the influence of alcohol allegedly urinated on his co-passenger after an argument, the airlines staff said.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 PM on Sunday.

The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources told PTI.

Air India peeing incidents

Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past.

In a shocking incident last year, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26.

The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022 when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory. (With PTI inputs)

