Peak 'Sharmaji ka ladka': Class 5 student to appear for class 10 board exam

Raipur: An eleven year boy studying in class V of Durg district of Chhattisgarh state has been granted permission to appear in class X board exam of session 2020-21.

Livjot Singh Arora (11) a resident of Durg was subjected to IQ test at District hospital Durg wherein his IQ was found equal to a 16-year-old boy, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education said in a press release on Monday.

He had submitted an application to the CGBSE that he wanted to appear in class X exam. His exam results and IQ reports were presented before the ‘exam and result committee’.

After much deliberation the committee members considering him to be a special case gave permission to Livjot for appearing in class X exam for the session 2020-21.

Gurvinder Singh Arora, father of the highly talented child, while speaking to FPJ on phone said, actually we are preparing our son for the test for the last four years and three months ago Dr. Dani of Durg Government Hospital tested his IQ and issued certification.

We filed an application before the CGBSE committee regarding his qualification and talent, and the committee finally permitted our son for the test, he added.