Peak Desi Culture: Laid down by coronavirus, Indians shake a leg in quarantine

The Indian Army had set up a quarantine facility in Manesar (situated nearly 18 km from Gurgaon) to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China's Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, PTI reported.

Officials said the Indian Army has created the facility near Manesar where the students can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

The first process of the screening of the students was done at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi followed by quarantine at Manesar.

"If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment," he said.