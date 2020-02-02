Peak Desi Culture: Laid down by coronavirus, Indians shake a leg in quarantine

Indians don't need an appropriate time or an occasion to break into song and dance, and the latest video going viral over the Internet further proves the same.
Indian students evacuated from China's Hubei province amidst the coronavirus scare who were kept in a quarantine facility in Haryana's Manesar, were seen having a good time, dancing to the tunes of a Haryanvi song.
Watch Video:
The Indian Army had set up a quarantine facility in Manesar (situated nearly 18 km from Gurgaon) to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China's Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, PTI reported.
Officials said the Indian Army has created the facility near Manesar where the students can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.
The first process of the screening of the students was done at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi followed by quarantine at Manesar.
"If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment," he said.
The second batch of Indian passengers, which took off from China's Wuhan, landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning.
India airlifted 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654.
The death toll in China has jumped to 304 with the number of cases climbing to 14,380, Chinese health officials said on Sunday.
(With input from agencies)
