Peak Bihar: Dancers perform at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Samastipur; watch video

Amid the lockdown enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic, dancers who were called from outside, performed at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Samastipur district in Bihar on Monday night.

Additional District Collector said that they have installed TV in the quarantine centre and didn't give permission for any other entertainment from outside. He added that action will be taken.

"We are taking cognisance of the matter and will take action accordingly. We have installed TV there. Administration doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside," said Additional District Collector.

Meanwhile, the video of the dancers performing in the school, which is made up into a quarantine centre, has gone viral on the internet.

