Peak Bihar: Dancers perform at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Samastipur; watch video

Amid the lockdown enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic, dancers who were called from outside, performed at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Samastipur district in Bihar on Monday night.
Additional District Collector said that they have installed TV in the quarantine centre and didn't give permission for any other entertainment from outside. He added that action will be taken.
"We are taking cognisance of the matter and will take action accordingly. We have installed TV there. Administration doesn't permit for any other entertainment from outside," said Additional District Collector.
Meanwhile, the video of the dancers performing in the school, which is made up into a quarantine centre, has gone viral on the internet.
Meanwhile, Bihar on Tuesday reported 129 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,391.
According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among the total people infected as on date, 494 have recovered and 9 have succumbed to the virus.
In India, the COVID-19 cases passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data revealed. According to the Ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured and 3,163 have died so far.
