Peak Bengali Behaviour: Kolkatans defy lockdown after it starts 'raining' fish

Braving the COVID-19 pandemic and heavy rain, some people in West Bengal recently flouted the lockdown across the state in order to go fishing. And if you're imagining a trip to a lake or pond, let us stop you right there. They had gone fishing in some water-logged fields in Newtown in Kolkata.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are being urged to stay home to the maximum possible extent and practice social distancing. To this end, West Bengal has introduced a rotational scheme wherein there is complete lockdown on two days every week. In addition, it has been raining heavily in Kolkata for the last few days.