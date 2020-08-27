Peak Bengali Behaviour: Kolkatans defy lockdown after it starts 'raining' fish

Braving the COVID-19 pandemic and heavy rain, some people in West Bengal recently flouted the lockdown across the state in order to go fishing. And if you're imagining a trip to a lake or pond, let us stop you right there. They had gone fishing in some water-logged fields in Newtown in Kolkata.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are being urged to stay home to the maximum possible extent and practice social distancing. To this end, West Bengal has introduced a rotational scheme wherein there is complete lockdown on two days every week. In addition, it has been raining heavily in Kolkata for the last few days.
None of this however was a deterrent, and videos accessed by The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram shows people merrily searching for fish amid grass and water at the side of the road. This was in the area adjacent to the Ram Temple near Eco Park in the city.
Soon after this, officials from the Eco Park Police station intervened, taking some of the lockdown violators away, even as others ran further into the fields to escape.
Some of the people at the site claimed that they had not been aware that it was a lockdown.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)