Peacetime in Rajasthan Congress as rebel factions also busy in Covid-19 relief work

Jaipur, May 15: The grave situation of Covid-19 infection in Rajasthan has brought peacetime in the internal politics of Congress in the state. The dissident group of the party is silent for over one month. The focus is on Covid-19 only. In fact, supporters of Sachin Pilot have started a parallel helpline for people on social media and it is getting momentum.

In the Rajasthan Congress, faction of former PCC chief and Deputy CM, Sachin Pilot is waiting for its due participation in the government in the form of birth in the council of ministers and key political appointments.

He stated last month that there is no reason now for the delay in action on the issues that were sorted out unanimously in the committee formed by the party high command.

It is to note that the committee was formed after the rebellion act of Sachin Pilot and some other MLAs of the Congress in July last year. Pilot’s statement was seen as a clear indication that his camp is now in no mood to wait, but after that, the sudden spurt of Covid-19 in the state has made him and his supporters quiet. Besides Covid, the results of the by-election in which Congress got lead over BJP is also considered to be a reason for the silence of the Pilot camp. Congress not only retains its seats but the win was quite convincing as margins were good.

Although sources in the party say that this peace is on the surface only. The dissident group understands well that this is not the right time to raise issues like cabinet expansion and political appointments as it will not be seen in the right spirit. In fact, Sachin Pilot supporters have started a parallel helpline on social media @Pilotwithpeople to support people in distress due to Covid-19 related problems and over 20,000 people are following it. Sachin Pilot himself has endorsed it on his social media handle and this helpline is not confined to his constituency but the entire state.