'Peaceful protesters lynching a cop': Twitter shocked by mob attack on police officers in Ahmedabad

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the Muslim-dominated Shah-E-Alam area Ahmedabad turned violent on Thursday, with at least five policemen getting injured in stone-pelting.

The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob of around 2,000 persons.

Protesters shouted slogans and held placards saying "No CAB No NRC". When the police tried to disperse them, the protesters started throwing stones and brick pieces.

A video clip aired by a local news channel showed agitators hurling stones at police vehicles.

In the footage, some policemen at the site can be seen taking cover behind moving police vehicles to save themselves from the stones coming from both sides of the road.

Another video showed some people thrashing a policemen who fell down from a moving police bus.