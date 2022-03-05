Peaceful polls in Uttar Pradesh surprised many, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: After completing around two months long campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that peaceful conduct of polls was a surprise to many. Claiming the poor centric welfare schemes as biggest asset for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in these assembly elections, he said that his government has done what was promised in the manifesto.

The UP CM was addressing media along with both Dy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dr Dinesh Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow on Saturday. He said that peaceful conduct of six phases of UP polls has been a surprise for the opposition. Compare to the assembly elections of 2007, 2012 and 2017 when UP witnessed violence and hooliganism, the polls this time has been peaceful so far and the seventh phase too will be completed smoothly.

Yogi said that maintaining law and order has been the biggest achievement of BJP government in UP. The double engine government did what it said and the slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' was actually visible. He said that poor centric schemes of UP government benefitted every citizen in UP. Soon after assuming power, the BJP government took three big decisions of farm loan waiver, closure of slaughter house and forming of anti-Romeo squads. The farmers were paid 1.5 time the cost of their produce and for all procurements, the payment was made directly in the bank accounts. He claimed that 2.54 crore farmers have been getting Kisan Samman Nidhi in UP while his government has cleared cane arrears to 1.61 lakh farmers.

It may be mentioned that campaigning for the seventh and final phase of UP polls came to an end on Saturday. In the seventh phase, 54 assembly seats would go for polls in nine districts on Monday.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:02 PM IST