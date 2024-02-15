Peaceful Pause At Punjab-Haryana Borders As Farmers & Union Ministers Engage In Talks Amid Recent Clashes

Farmers gather at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their protest march, near Ambala, Thursday, February 15, 2024. | PTI

Chandigarh: The Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana, which witnessed violent skirmishes between protesting farmers and Haryana police amid heavy tear gas shelling for two days in a row, saw a total lull on Thursday in view of the talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers scheduled for the evening.

Several farmers from Punjab have been camping at the two protest sites on the said border points, seeking to move ahead with their "Delhi Chalo" tractor march since February 13, last, to press for their various demands, including minimum support price (MSP) for their crops and loan waivers.

VIDEO | Here's what farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said during a press conference at Shambhu border about their ongoing protest.



"As far as the agitation is concerned, it has now reached across the country. A dharna has been organised in Haryana, reports about it are not… pic.twitter.com/30qcIWJ9d9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2024

Farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher, who had asked the protesting farmers on Wednesday night to maintain calm on Thursday in view of the scheduled meeting, visited the Shambhu point on Thursday. Meanwhile, the farmers camping on the protest sites in their makeshift tents squatted in the sun and could be seen resting, with numerous community kitchens running throughout the day, offering a variety of meals, including roti saag, dahi rice, kadhi rice, tea paronthe, and delicacies, including kheer, pude, lassi, and various juices.

VIDEO | Farmers' protest: Food being prepared and distributed among agitating farmers at Shambhu border. #FarmersProtest



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/UBqrl5iP2K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2024

Four-hour rail roko in Punjab

Meanwhile, with farmers' outfit BKU (Ugranhan) staging a four-hour protest in Punjab, rail passengers faced hardships at various places in the state. According to information, at least three trains were canceled, and about five trains were short-originated, with many more rescheduled between noon and 4 pm.

The railway stations affected due to this protest included Rajpura, Sunam, Moga, Mansa, Barnala, Sangrur, Budhlada, Jagraon, and Fazilka. Meanwhile, Rakesh Bains, a leader of the BKU (Chaduni), said that the Haryana BKU led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni had announced to keep "toll-free plazas" in Haryana for three hours on Friday and take out a "tractor march" in Haryana on Saturday in support of the protesting farmers.