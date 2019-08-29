Peace Brokering : Ready to mediate on India-Pak, Russia drops subtle hints

New Delhi: In an age of competitive peace brokering diplomacy, Russia has politely hinted at its readiness to mediate between India and Pakistan. It also advocated a non-military dialogue focused and trust based solution to the dispute between the two South Asian neighbours.

The suggestion came in the course of a Question and Answer session at a Press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok (September 4 to 6) for the annual bilateral summit and the eastern economic forum.

Replying to a question on what role Russia is playing to de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan and the role Russia played in the close door meeting of UNSC on kashmir, Roman Babushkin, Minister-Counseller, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Russian Federation in New Delhi, remarked, “ Great question! Russia has no role to play in the India Pakistani dispute because it is a bilateral dispute and with due respect to that, we will proceed in this way unless both of you ask for mediation. That is really all the reason for Russia to play any role in the bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan.”

Relying to another question, Roman Babushkin said, “Our position is principled. Let us reiterate that we perceive the situation is in completely bilateral domain between the countries involved. We would encourage and we would work out dialogue on this issues. As we discussed already today, territorial disputes are more complicated issues between the States. They should be resolved by political means. There is no military solution- by dialogue, mutual trust and understanding.

The Deputy Chief of Mission said, “ As you know, J&K- the regulation would come into force on 31s of October-when the State would become the two Union territories. As far as the close door event in the Security Council, so, Russia reiterated its position which was expressed before that the dispute is bilateral, the change of the status of the State- J&K is a Constitutional right of India. It is their domestic affair and we would prefer dialogue between India and Pakistan according to the Shimla Agreement and Lahore declaration. Also, you know, speaking about the United Nations Charter and the UN resolutions, they were mentioned there but let us make it very clear that there was no specific resolutions mentioned.