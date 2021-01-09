PDP youth President Waheed Para granted bail in 'terror-link' case by NIA

PDP youth president Waheed Para was on Saturday granted bail by an NIA court here after remaining in custody for one-and-a-half month for his alleged links with terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Para, who recently won district development council (DDC) elections from his home town Pulwama district of south Kashmir, was produced in the NIA court, which granted him the relief on a surety of Rs one lakh, officials said.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25 last year, a few days after filing nomination papers as a People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate.