PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reaches residence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi; see pics

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence in the national capital.

This comes after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence Janpath 10 took place with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, & Ambika Soni.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:56 PM IST