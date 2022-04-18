e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reaches residence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi; see pics

This comes after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence Janpath 10 took place with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, & Ambika Soni

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

PTI File Photo |
PTI File Photo |
Advertisement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence in the national capital.

This comes after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence Janpath 10 took place with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, & Ambika Soni.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:56 PM IST