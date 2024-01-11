PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Escapes Unhurt After Her Car Meets With Accident In J&K’s Anantnag

X

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP supremo, Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday afternoon after her car in which she was travelling met with an accident. As per reports, the incident took place in J&K’s Anantnag district. The impact of the accident was such that the bonnet of the black Scorpio was twisted and turned.

“Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries," said the PDP leader's daughter Iltija on X.

Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries. — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) January 11, 2024

Taking it to X, former J&K minister Omar Abdullah said, "Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire in to the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately."

Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire in to the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately. https://t.co/ELXb2sHhNt — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 11, 2024

Mufti's vehicle collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said. The PDP chief, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.