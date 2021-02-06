PC questions delay in Faruqui’s release

New Delhi

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday questioned the delay in the release of comedian Munawar Faruqui by the MP Police and jail authorities despite the order of interim bail granted by the SC on Friday.

Chidambaram tweeted it has been over 30 hours since the order was passed but Munawar Faruqui has not released from jail. "Why has Munawar Faruqui not been released from jail despite an order of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court yesterday morning," Chidambaram tweeted. "It is nearly 30 hours since the order was passed. Yet, the order is being undermined by the MP police and jail authorities. Is all this happening with or without the knowledge of the MP CM?" he asked in a subsequent tweet.

Faruqui, arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police in a case relating to allegedly hurting religious sentiments, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. Faruqui and 4 others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, for objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on NY’s Day.