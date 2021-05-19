PC Chacko is Kerala NCP head

Mumbai

A veteran Congress leader PC Chacko, who had migrated to NCP ahead of the Kerala assembly election, was on Wednesday appointed the Kerala state unit chief of the Sharad Pawar-led party. The NCP, a key ally in the LDF, has 2 legislators in the Kerala assembly and 1 of the elected MLAs is in the Chief Minister P Vijayan’s cabinet.

The NCP had contested 3 seats and won 2 in the recent assembly election.

NCP general secretary Praful Patel in his letter to Chacko said, “The National President of NCP, Sharad Pawar, has appointed you as the President of the NCP Kerala state with immediate effect. I am sure you will work hard for the development of our party in the state.’’ Chacko has now replaced senior party leader TP Peethambaran Master, who had been acting as the state president of the party following the death of NCP state president Thomas Chandy in December 2019.

Chacko had left the Congress on March 10, alleging the party had lost the race even before the poll as candidates were selected based on group loyalty rather than merit.

Chacko, who was a former working committee member of the Congress, had campaigned for LDF candidates in Kerala in the assembly election after quitting the Congress as the NCP is aligned with the CPM-led LDF in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Patel has also announced that PP Pitambar Master will continue to hold the post as national general secretary of NCP.