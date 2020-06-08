Paying for its sins: MP nursing home that tied up old man for not paying bills sealed

The images which surfaced on Sunday showed the man tied by his hands and legs to the bed. Rope was also looped around his torso. The man could be seen lying down on his back in a seemingly uncomfortable manner, with his legs slightly raised and tied to the metal foot-board of the bed.

While the hospital had insisted that the elderly man had been tied up because he had been having convulsions, his family had been quoted in reports as alleging that this was done over non-payment of bills.

An NDTV report had quoted one of the doctors as saying that the man had been suffering from convulsions due to an electrolyte imbalance. The doctor had also claimed that the bills in question had been waived on humanitarian grounds.