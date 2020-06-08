Paying for its sins: MP nursing home that tied up old man for not paying bills sealed

On Sunday photos of an elderly man tied to a hospital bed had gone viral, triggering massive outrage. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur and was allegedly done over non-payment of hospital bills. Now, a day later, officials have taken action against the nursing home in question.
According to news agency ANI, the nursing home's registration has been cancelled and it has been sealed. Quoting the District Collector, ANI added that a case has been lodged against the manager, and that the nursing home's patients had been taken to the district hospital.
The images which surfaced on Sunday showed the man tied by his hands and legs to the bed. Rope was also looped around his torso. The man could be seen lying down on his back in a seemingly uncomfortable manner, with his legs slightly raised and tied to the metal foot-board of the bed.
While the hospital had insisted that the elderly man had been tied up because he had been having convulsions, his family had been quoted in reports as alleging that this was done over non-payment of bills.
An NDTV report had quoted one of the doctors as saying that the man had been suffering from convulsions due to an electrolyte imbalance. The doctor had also claimed that the bills in question had been waived on humanitarian grounds.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also taken note of the "cruel behaviour" towards a senior citizen.
In a tweet on Saturday, Chouhan said that "strict action" would be taken and that the culprits would not be spared.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)