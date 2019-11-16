Pawar likely to meet Sonia today

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar is expected to meet the Congress party president, Sonia Gandhi on Monday, in Delhi, to finalise on the seat and power sharing formula to form a government with the Shiv Sena.

It is said, because of few strong old time Congress partymen, Gandhi is still in two minds whether to formally join the government or extend support from outside. Naturally, this will put pressure on NCP, especially Pawar, who has taken the initiative in getting the legislators of the three parties to come together to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from forming the government in Maharashtra.

So far, the Congress and NCP has crossed the first few hurdles, mainly being their legislators are inclined to form a formidable government for give years in the state. Secondly, the leaders of the three parties have agreed to the common minimum programme, with the thrust on farmers and that the post of the Chief Minister will be given to the Sena. The leaders of the three parties at the state level have agreed to the proposal and now they have to work around the distribution of portfolios.