PAU VC’s appointment: Feud between Punjab Guv, CM reaches flashpoint as latter digs in heels | PTI

Chandigarh: Two days after the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit asked the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to remove the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor (VC) from the post, citing his appointment as ``totally illegal’’, Mann on Thursday wrote back to the governor sticking to his government’s decision.

Mann wrote in his letter to Purohit that the appointment of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as the PAU VC was carried out as per the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural University Act, 1970, by the university’s board and that approval of the chief minister or the governor was not required for it.

Mann went on to mention the appointments of a few previous VCs prior to Dr Gosal’s, for whose appointments, such permission was not sought.

Mann added that Dr Gosal is an acclaimed scientist and a respectable Punjabi Sikh. ``Your direction to remove such a person from the said post has anguished the people of Punjabis”, Mann’s letter read (written in Punjabi which Mann also shared on his Twitter account).

It is pertinent to mention here that Mann’s letter is in response to the governor’s letter sent to him on Tuesday which rejected Dr Gosal’s appointment and asked Mann to remove him as neither University Grants Commission (UGC) procedure was followed, nor his approval was taken for the same.

Read Also Mumbai: Senior video journalist dies by suicide

However, Mann also referred in his letter to recent differences with the governor and accused him of what he termed as interfering in the functioning of the AAP government which had been elected with much hope by the people of Punjab.

Mann also referred to the other recent events when the governor had objected to the convening of the Vidhan Sabha session, then rejected the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences and now objected to the appointment of the PAU V-C.

Mann added that he had met him (the governor) on several occasions and found him to be a good and honest person. Mann went on to ask the governor as to whose instructions he was acting. Mann said that he would appeal to him (governor) with folded hands not to listen to such persons as they were not Punjab’s well-wishers and that the elected government be allowed to function.

Read Also CRPF jawan laid to rest at his hometown in J-K's Ramban