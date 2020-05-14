Patna University to provide Arts and Science students with online study materials to prepare for rescheduled exams

Patna: Arts and Science students from Patna University will now get their study material online as the university closed down due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which is likely to increase, said Dr Ranbir Nandan, a professor in Geology department of Patna University.

Professor Nandan, an MLC of JDU said that the study materials were earlier distributed among the students in the form of hard copies.

And now, more lessons would be circulated through social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the political science, psychology and sociology students have been supplied with study materials during the 'extended' vacation.

Science students, on the other hand, will be provided with online study materials soon. However, field studied and laboratory facilities would not be available during the lockdown.

Nandan is the patron of the students wing of the Janata Dal U and is a nominated member in the Upper House.

The Patna University offices and post-graduate departments opened today and officers, heads of the PG department and staff were sanitised before entering the offices building which was also sterilised.

However, the university has rescheduled the March examinations which will now be held in June.