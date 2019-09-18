Patna University hostels sealed, 20 students arrested

Patna: District administration on Tuesday morning sealed five hostels of Patna University following recovery of pistols and bombs from the hostel rooms. The hostels were meant for students of Patna College and Science College.

Pirbahore police station arrested 20 students on charges of creating violence on Ashok Rajpath late last night. Students are alleged to have fired 20 rounds killing a 50-year-old passer-by.

Trouble started when the inmates of Minto Hostel allegedly teased girls of local residential colony on the Ashok Rajpath. This was resisted by the guardians of the girls.

The boys who had retreated to their hostels turned up again and started firing at the locals. One of the bullets hit a 50-year-old man who had come from Jehanabad to attend the funeral of his sister.

Senior SP of Patna Garima Malik who visited the college said unauthorised people were staying in the university hostels.

The hostels have been sealed and students were asked to vacate the rooms immediately. The police have also arrested 20 students and sent them to jail.

By CHHAYA MISHRA