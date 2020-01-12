Patna schools up to class 5 to remain closed till Jan 14 due to cold conditions

Patna: Due to severe cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate Kumar Ravi on Sunday extended the school holidays of students till Class V till January 14.

In a circular, the official said that due to continuing prevalent cold weather and low temperature particularly in the early morning in the district, the health and life of children are at risk.

"Therefore under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the academic activities up to Class V which requires the presence of children in all the private and government schools of Patna District are prohibited," the circular read.

He added that classes from VI onwards will continue after 10.00 am and before 03.00 pm as usual.

Patna is reeling under cold wave conditions from the past couple of days making life tough for the locals.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather bulletin, said that cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday.

It also predicted cold conditions in the state for the next few days.