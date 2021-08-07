Patna: RJD stages protest outside party office seeking implementation of caste-based census

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday staged a protest outside the party office in Patna demanding the implementation of a caste-based census in the state.

"RJD is supporting a democratic process. Through District Collectors, RJD is going to submit a memorandum to PM on introducing caste census," said RJD General Secretary Alok Mehta.

Earlier in February, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had demanded a caste-based census stating that. "It is very important to get this done once. After this, we will get to know the caste-demographic in our society and that will facilitate us in decision-making for work to be done for them." But later, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav accused Nitish Kumar to have portrayed caste-based census as his own idea when it was originally proposed by former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur.