Patna High Court directs Bihar government to contain dengue

Patna: A division bench of Patna High Court comprising Justice Shivaji Pandey and Justice Partha Sarathy on Friday directed the state government to intensify measures to contain dengue in Patna on “war footing”.

Hearing a petition filed by the lawyers of Patna High Court, the Bench also asked the Patna Municipal Corporation authorities to carry out cleanliness drive in Patna and submit details of the measures taken following the water logging in the state capital by next Friday.

A lawyer of Patna High Court, Rajiv Lochan, died of dengue two days back here. Five judges of Patna High court, including Justice Partha Sarathy and principal advocate general Ram Balak Mahto were also affected by water logging as their residences remained under water for week.

Even after three weeks, the southern and western colonies of the capital town are under knee-deep water.

The Bench regretted, in 2012 and 2014 too High Court had given directions to the state government to take measures to ensure water logging should be removed within 24 hours.

It asked the state to give details of both long and short term measures to prevent water logging in Patna. High Court had earlier warned if water logging continued for more than 24 hours, contempt proceedings would be initiated against the corporation and district administration officials.