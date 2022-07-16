Patna: German Shepherd detained under Excise law | FPJ File Photo

PATNA: A German Shepherd female dog has also been detained for violation of the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act.

According to the Muffassil; police station in Buxar district,100 km from here, on July 6, an SUV coming from Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh was stopped by Buxar police for checking.

Police found six bottles of IMFL in the car and after a breath analyser test arrested Satish Kumar and Bhubaneswar Yadav who were found in a drunken state.

They were produced before the special court dealing in Excise laws and sent to Buxar central jail. Their vehicle was also confiscated under the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act.

According to section 56 of the Act, any vehicle carrying liquor would be confiscated, under section 57, intoxicants found shall also be confiscated.

Following the provisions of section 56(2), police seized the animal found in the vehicle carrying liquor.

The Muffassil police station has kept the German Shepherd female dog in the police station and is feeding them Cornflex and other dog feeds, Inspector of the police station claimed, "It is too expensive to keep the dog in our custody. Also, the dog in our custody understands instructions in English only and we seek the assistance of local English-knowing youths to instruct the pet.