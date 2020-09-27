Patna: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)

While talking to ANI, Pandey said, "I was called by CM himself and asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don't understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society."

Pandey, who was to retire in February next year, resigned from the police services recently. As per the reports, he is likely to contest the Assembly Elections in the state from Buxar and is expected to start his campaign from October 1.

The former DGP had recently hit the headlines for his vocal condemnation of the non-cooperation meted out to the Bihar police team that had visited Mumbai to probe the death by suicide of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He had also courted controversy for a sexist comment about the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," he had said.

Incidentally, this would make him the second IPS officer to enter politics recently. About a week ago, Sunil Kumar, a batch-mate of Pandey and the chairman of Police Housing Corporation resigned and joined JDU to contest elections from Bhorey constituency.

