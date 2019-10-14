Patna floods damage 50,000 four-wheelers

Patna: Two week-long water logging in Patna city has damaged over 50,000 four-wheelers. All garages, mechanic shops and even showrooms are busy repairing the vehicles. There is no space in the service centres as they are already crowded with the vehicles having mechanical damages.

Vehicles in Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh, Patliputra Colony, Kadam Kuan, Gola Road areas which were in knee-to-neck-deep water for about two weeks have developed problems having contaminated fuels, slippery brakes, corroded parts, and mud in the interiors. Most of the vehicles had mud and debris inside the seats also.

A teacher who had purchased a SUV six months back for his daughter was literally in tears as the brand new vehicle was in waist-deep water for two weeks and developed mechanical problem in the engine. The car had to be towed away to the service centre and it would take at least one month time to repair.

Spare parts and music systems in all the vehicles are out for repair now, according to the garage owners. They have to be replaced.

During water-logging, insurance companies had sent SMSs to the car owners advising them against starting ignition during water-logging period and allow the vehicles to dry up.

Many owners ignored the advice and put their vehicles on resulting into damage to the engines. Insurance companies have refused to oblige such car owners.

By Law Kumar Mishra