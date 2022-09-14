e-Paper Get App
Patna: ADM KK Singh who beat up teaching job aspirant during protest removed from post

The video of the student being beaten up by a stick had gone viral on social media while he was pleading and crying.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Patna: ADM KK Singh who beat up teaching job aspirant during protest removed from post | File Photo

Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM) KK Singh, who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant during a protest on August 22, has been removed from the post of ADM Law and Order of Patna, with immediate effect.

article-image

The video shows K K Singh, Patna's Additional District Magistrate, brutally thrashing a protester with a stick while he lies on the ground holding the national flag. The youth continued to get beaten even as he tried to cover his face with the national flag. A cop is then seen in the video pulling the national flag from his possession and folding it.

Notably, over 5,000 candidates had taken to the streets of Patna to demand the initial teacher reinstatement, and a large number of police forces was deployed with water cannons.

article-image

