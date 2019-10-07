‘Pathetic woke activism’: Twitterati slam Ashoke Pandit for calling Aarey tree cutting ‘genocide’

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed.

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire thing and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.

"Don't cut anything now," the bench said. The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.

The apex court decided on Sunday to register as PIL a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees.

A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing. Twenty-nine protestors were released from Thane jail after bail was granted to them on Sunday.

They were arrested from Aarey on charges of disturbing public order and obstructing government officials from performing their duties.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started axing the trees on Friday night after the Bombay High Court rejected a bunch of petitions filed by NGOs and activists against the tree felling.

Resolved to save the trees, many protestors gathered at the site to raise their voice against the felling of trees. Later, more people joined the protestors near the Aarey colony area, where the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144, thereby banning unlawful assembly.

With inputs from PTI and ANI