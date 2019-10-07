‘Pathetic woke activism’: Twitterati slam Ashoke Pandit for calling Aarey tree cutting ‘genocide’

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit was mocked on Twitter for calling tree-cutting in Aarey ‘genocide’.
The filmmaker wrote on Twitter: “A genocide has been committed by the Govt. Of Maharashtra by destroying trees at #Aarey. Why this kind of #Emergency has been Imposed in and around Aarey. ? I condemn the arrests of activists & demand their immediate release. Let’s be prepared for the nature’s backlash.”
A lot of Twitter users took umbrage to his words and asked him not to throw around terms like genocide loosely.
The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed.
A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire thing and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.
"Don't cut anything now," the bench said. The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.
The apex court decided on Sunday to register as PIL a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees.
A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing. Twenty-nine protestors were released from Thane jail after bail was granted to them on Sunday.
They were arrested from Aarey on charges of disturbing public order and obstructing government officials from performing their duties.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started axing the trees on Friday night after the Bombay High Court rejected a bunch of petitions filed by NGOs and activists against the tree felling.
Resolved to save the trees, many protestors gathered at the site to raise their voice against the felling of trees. Later, more people joined the protestors near the Aarey colony area, where the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144, thereby banning unlawful assembly.
With inputs from PTI and ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)