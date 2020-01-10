'Path-breaking': Kapil Sibal hails Supreme Court order on Internet ban in J-K

New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order on Internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will restore free flow of information from the region.

He also termed "path-breaking" the apex court's observation that prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 cannot be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and difference of opinion.

In a significant judgment with implications on basic freedoms beyond Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Friday said internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all curbs in the union territory.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices B R Gavai and R Subhash Reddy, asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately restore internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational places.