Patanjali dairy division head dies of COVID-19, company says had no role in his allopathic treatment

New Delhi: Sunil Bansal, who headed the dairy business of Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, died of COVID-19, the company said on Monday, adding it had no "role in his allopathic treatment." Bansal, 57, who was Vice President in the Dairy Division of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, died on May 19.

A specialist in dairy science, Bansal joined Patanjali's dairy business in January 2018 when the company announced its plans to sell packaged cow milk and other milk-based products including curd, buttermilk and cheese.

"He died of COVID-19 on May 19 in Rajasthan Hospital, Jaipur where his wife is a very senior health official of Government of Rajasthan," the Haridwar-based firm said in a statement.