Passengers And Staffs Unite To Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express | FPJ

In a display of bravery and quick thinking, passengers and onboard ticket-checking and cleaning staff of train number 12162, the Agara-LTT Lashkar Express, thwarted what appeared to be an attempted robbery on Sunday. Despite conflicting reports from authorities, passengers and onboard staff remained vigilant and united against potential threats while en route from Manmad to Nasik.

The incident, initially reported as a robbery by some passengers and onboard train cleaning staff, was later refuted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), who asserted that it was a matter of a dispute between two groups.

Robbery Attempt In Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

According to statements provided by the accused to the Kalyan GRP, the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over spitting onboard, with one passenger objecting to the behavior. Subsequently, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

Despite the differing narratives, the collective effort of courageous passengers and alert onboard train staff averted any potential harm to passengers or loss of property. Their swift action and unity serve as a testament to the importance of communal vigilance and cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers.

GRP Investigation And Apprehension Of Accused On Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

GRP officials have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the true nature of the incident and take appropriate action against those involved. Meanwhile, passengers are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Two accused, nabbed by onboard cleaning staff, were later handed over to the Kalyan GRP. The accused boarded the train at Manmad at around 1 PM on Sunday, and the train reached Kalyan at around 5:30 PM.