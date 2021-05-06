Passengers alert! Indian Railways extends cancellation of 23 trains up to June 30 - Check full list here

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country and due to low occupancy, the Indian Railways on Thursday (May 6) announced extension of cancellation of poorly patronised trains. The Railways has extended the cancellation upto 30th June, 2021. There 23 trains whose cancellation has been extended till June 30. Here's a look at the complete list:

a) 01027 Dadar-Pandharpur special upto 27.6.2021 & 01028 Pandharpur-Dadar special upto 28.6.2021

b) 01041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi special upto 30.6.2021 & 01042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar special upto 1.7.2021

c) 01131 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi special upto 30.6.2021 & 01132 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar special upto 1.7.2021

d) 01139 CSMT-Gadag special upto 30.6.2021 & 01140 Gadag-CSMT special upto 1.7.2021

e) 01403 Nagpur-Kolhapur special upto 29.6.2021 & 01404 Kolhapur-Nagpur special upto 28.6.2021

f) 01411 CSMT-Kolhapur special upto 1.7.2021 & 01412 Kolhapur-CSMT special upto 30.6.2021

g) 02015/02016 CSMT-Pune-CSMT special upto 30.6.2021

h) 02035 Pune-Nagpur special upto 1.7.2021 & 02036 Nagpur-Pune special upto 30.6.2021

i) 02041 Pune-Nagpur special upto 24.6.2021 & 02042 Nagpur-Pune special upto 25.6.2021

j) 02043 CSMT-Bidar special upto 30.6.2021 & 02044 Bidar-CSMT special upto 1.7.2021

k) 02109 CSMT-Manmad special upto 1.7.2021 & 02110 Manmad-CSMT special upto 30.6.2021

l) 02111 CSMT-Amravati special upto 1.7.2021 & 02112 Amravati-CSMT special upto 30.6.2021

m) 02113 Pune-Nagpur special upto 30.6.2021 & 02114 Nagpur-Pune special upto 29.6.2021