 Passenger Courageously Stands Up Against Man Inappropriately Touching Her On Bengaluru-Mumbai Flight
The man's fingers brushing against her thigh as she settled in her seat. Initially hesitant, she let it go, thinking it might have been an accidental touch, however, when she spotted him smirking she realised he had intentionally done so.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Passenger Courageously Stands Up Against Man Inappropriately Touching Her On Bengaluru-Mumbai Flight | Representative Image/ IFORHER

On a recent flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai, a female passenger experienced an unsettling incident of inappropriate touch by a fellow male passenger. The incident occurred on the woman's early morning flight to Mumbai after she boarded the flight. Narrating, the incident on her social media handle, she said that two male passengers were already seated in the aisle and middle seats.

Despite expressing gratitude for them getting up to let her in, the male passenger in the middle seat appeared grumpy.

As the woman settled into her window seat, the male passenger in the middle seat spread his legs widely, inconveniencing both her and the aisle seat passenger. The discomfort escalated when she felt the man's fingers brushing against her thigh. Initially hesitant, she let it go, thinking it might have been an accidental touch.

Reaction and Response

The woman immediately confronted the man upon spotting the smirk on his face understanding that he deliberately touched her. She used strong language to express her outrage and condemned his misconduct. The man feigned innocence but eventually admitted to his actions when confronted further.

The incident drew the attention of other passengers who witnessed the confrontation. The man was asked to change seats and was relegated to a different section of the aircraft.

