'Party needs leadership and collective will': Prashant Kishor after rejecting Congress' offer

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has rejected an offer to join the Congress, a party spokesperson said on Tuesday. Kishor was invited to join the party and was offered a defined role as part of an empowered group, Randeep Surjewala said.



In a tweet, Kishor drew attention towards need of leadership and collective will in the Congress party. In a tweet posted on his official account, Kishor said: “I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”



"Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted.



Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated upon during the last week.

This new internal group was set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi days after a committee constituted by her to deliberate on the presentation made to Congress by Kishor submitted its report. The new internal group was formed to address the political challenges it faces. However, the composition of the group is yet to be announced.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:25 PM IST