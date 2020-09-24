Parties engage in 'poster wars' ahead of Bihar polls

Patna: A new battle is being waged between the ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance on the streets through posters. The JD-U on Thursday put up a poster through which the RJD has been criticized. This poster has a picture of CM Nitish Kumar with the caption 'The whole of Bihar, our family'. In one corner of this poster, the slogan 'Nyay ke saath tarakki, Nitish ki baat pakki' is written. Earlier on Saturday, a poster was seen on the streets of Patna launching a sharp political attack on Lalu's family. On the top of the poster was written 'One family, the burden on Bihar' where Lalu Yadav is shown as a prisoner.

A day later, Lalu Prasad and his family members were targeted in a poster with a new slogan. Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi were depicted as drivers of the 'Loot Express'. The poster shows a bus as a 'Loot Express' inside which former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti are seated while Lalu and Tejashwi are seen standing on top of the bus.

RJD calls for Bandh:

Raising strong objections against the farm Bills, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a Bihar 'Bandh' on Friday.

Party leader Tejashwi Yadav has asked supporters to hit the roads in each of the 38 districts headquarters of Bihar and register strong protests against the Bills.

"The farmers of Bihar are already distraught. The agri Bills will make them completely helpless. These Bills will allow industrialists to take over the agriculture sector," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he also said that if RJD supremo Lalu Yadav would shake hands with the BJP, he would be seen as "Raja Harishchandra" and the fodder scam or "Chara Ghotala" would be converted into "Bhaichaara" or brotherhood.

In Patna, supporters have been asked to assemble at the party office on Veerchand Patel Path followed by march towards Income Tax roundabout, Dak Banglow Chowk and return to the party office.

Party insiders believe it is a show of strength by the RJD.

Tejashwi himself uploaded a photograph on social media posing as a protester while driving a tractor on Thursday evening.