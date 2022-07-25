Partha Chatterjee's condition stable, will be discharged today: AIIMS Bhubaneswar director

Partha Chatterjee | PTI

Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with an alleged school jobs scam, was on Monday taken to Odisha in an air ambulance by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Director at AIIMS, said, Partha was having problems because of his chronic illness.

"We investigated and the report has been submitted to the High Court, there was not much chest pain," Biswas said adding that Partha is in stable condition and will be discharged today.

The court on July 24 directed the ED, which had arrested Chatterjee in connection with its probe into the scam, to take him to the health facility by an air ambulance.

Chatterjee was taken to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance, an ED official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Bengal minister was taken to the Kolkata airport in an ambulance from the state-run SSKM hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

A green corridor was created so that he could reach the airport in around 30 minutes, a Kolkata Police official said.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata.

He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

(with agency inputs)