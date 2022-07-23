Partha Chatterjee remanded to ED custody for two days in school jobs scam

ANI

The court on Saturday remanded West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to two days of ED custody in an alleged school jobs scam.

The TMC secretary general, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe.

Partha's lawyer said, "The minister is not feeling well, he has developed heartache."

"We demanded that proper medical facilities should be given to him if ED's custody is granted," the lawyer added.

Following Chatterjee's arrest, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "We are keeping a close watch on the situation. We will come out with a statement at an appropriate time."

ED also detained Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose property Rs 21 crore in cash was seized.

After arrest, Partha was taken to ESI Hospital in Joka and a medical check-up was conducted on him.

While coming out of the hospital, Chatterjee, when asked whether he tried to contact Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, "I tried, but could not connect (to her)." Chatterjee, who was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, "The CM must issue a statement over the arrest of a cabinet minister. The arrest proves that the TMC is knee-deep in corruption."

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Chatterjee's arrest reflects the "Bengal model of development" practised by TMC leaders.

"Involvement of TMC ministers and leaders in corruption is an example of 'Bengal model of development'. The seizure of Rs 21 crore in cash is just the tip of the iceberg. The CM should come out with a reply on this," he said.

(with agency inputs)