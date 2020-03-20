Part of Rajasthan town of Jhunjhunu shuts down after three family members test positive for coronavirus

Three people of a family who tested positive for coronavirus in Jhunjhunu have been shifted to Jaipur for isolation and quarantine. A curfew has been declared in a five-kilometre radius of their home and 350 teams have been deployed to screen all the people living in the area.

All public places will be sanitized. WHO and UNICEF expert teams have also reached Jhunjhunu to help contain the situation. Bus services to Jhunjhunu have been suspended and the bus stand wore a deserted look. Shops and markets also remained closed. Meanwhile the family that was tested positive after their visit to Spain has been shifted to Jaipur.

Rajasthan government has announced exhaustive measures to ensure spread of coronavirus. A shutdown has been announced till March 31 for all departments. Only 50 per cent employees will have to report for work. It was however clarified that employees cannot leave their location of posting. Total 14 departments that offer essential services will function normally.

The government has ordered that action will be taken against persons found violating home isolation under Section 188 of IPC. Government has urged the people to follow Section 144 that has been implemented in the interest of the people.

MNREGA workers will not have to report to work sites. Payment will be made to them as per rules if they demand employment during this period.

All examinations in schools, colleges and universities scheduled to be held till March 31 have been cancelled. All gyms, spa, clubs and bars will remain closed till next orders. All private factories have been advised to provide work from facility to its employees. Private schools not following advisory will have their affiliation revoked.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. “Taking lesson from Italy, all possible efforts will be made to ensure proper arrangements. The next two weeks are crucial and every person will have to fulfill his role as a responsible citizen,” said Gehlot.