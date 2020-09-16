India

Updated on
Parliament's Monsoon Session Latest Updates: Sanjay Raut gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha

By FPJ Web Desk

The 18-day Parliament Monsoon session is being held amid strict social distancing protocols. Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that reduces the salary payable to Members of Parliament by 30 per cent for one year commencing April 1, 2020.

Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion today on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on 15th September, regarding COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government.

Shenzhen based tech company with links to Chinese govt is tracking over 10,000 Indians: KC Venugopal

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri & Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrive at the Parliament, as proceedings of the Rajya Sabha begin on third day

Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha

Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha

