Parliament's Monsoon Session Latest Updates: Sanjay Raut gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion today on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on 15th September, regarding COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government.
Shenzhen based tech company with links to Chinese govt is tracking over 10,000 Indians: KC Venugopal
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri & Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrive at the Parliament, as proceedings of the Rajya Sabha begin on third day
Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)