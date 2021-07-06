Parliamentary panel on IT to review functioning of Central Board of Film Certification

New Delhi: In context of Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021, Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT will review the functioning of Central Board of Film Certification on Tuesday.

As per an official release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on June 18, to tackle the menace of film piracy, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on February 12, 2019 after getting Cabinet approval on February 6, 2019, wherein it was proposed to insert a new section 6AA and a new sub-section (1A) in Section 7 of the Act.

The Standing Committee on Information Technology (2019- 20) presented the 9th Report on Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on March 16, 2020.

The observations/recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Information Technology in the Report have been examined and it is proposed to suitably revise the clauses in the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 based on the recommendations made by the Committee.