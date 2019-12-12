India

Parliament Winter Session Updates: FM Sitharaman introduces bill to amend insolvency law

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, completing the legislative procedure for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Several incidents of violence have been reported from the northeastern state following the passage of the bill by Parliament on Wednesday night.

Congress parliamentarian Ripun Bora and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday gave 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'current situation of Assam and northeast region'. Assam's largest city Guwahati and district Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over 'I&B advisories to TV channels'. On Wednesday, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry issued advisories to all TV channels asking them to broadcast content strictly in adherence to the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

