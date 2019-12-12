Parliament Winter Session Updates: FM Sitharaman introduces bill to amend insolvency law

Congress parliamentarian Ripun Bora and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday gave 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'current situation of Assam and northeast region'. Assam's largest city Guwahati and district Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.