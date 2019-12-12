Parliament Winter Session Updates: FM Sitharaman introduces bill to amend insolvency law

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces bill in Lok Sabha to amend insolvency law
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces bill in Lok Sabha to amend insolvency law
Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP's Sanjay Singh give suspension of business notice over CAB protests
Congress parliamentarian Ripun Bora and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday gave 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'current situation of Assam and northeast region'. Assam's largest city Guwahati and district Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Anti-CAB protests: Zero Hour notice in RS over 'I&B advisories to TV channels'
TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over 'I&B advisories to TV channels'. On Wednesday, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry issued advisories to all TV channels asking them to broadcast content strictly in adherence to the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)