Parliament Winter Session Updates: Chidambaram arrives at Parliament, joins protest over onion prices

Union Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram will attend Rajya Sabha proceedings later this morning; he was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail yesterday after being granted bail in a money laundering case.

Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram protest in Parliament premises

Delhi: Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram protest in Parliament premises over onion prices.

Chidambaram arrives at Parliament

Delhi: Congress leader & Rajya Sabha MP, P. Chidambaram arrives at Parliament. P Chidambaram was yesterday granted bail by Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

