Parliament Winter Session Updates: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours. The bill, known as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, needs to be debated in the Rajya Sabha next.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha yesterday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, sources said. The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha, today.

CAB unconstitutional, battle will shift to Supreme Court: Chidambaram

P Chidambaram has described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional" on Tuesday and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court. "CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battle ground shifts to the Supreme Court. Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

11-hr Northeast bandh begins to protest against CAB

The 11-hour Northeast bandh called by an umbrella body of students' organisations of the region to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill began at 5 am on Tuesday. The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), backed by various other bodies and political parties, will observe the shutdown till 4 pm against the Bill which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

