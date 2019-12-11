Parliament Winter Session Updates: BJP parliamentary party meet underway before CAB debate

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. Six hours have been allocated to debate the bill in the House. The Bill has to be passed by both the Houses of the Parliament to become a law. The bill has already cleared the Lok Sabha test where 311 MPs voted in favour of the legislation.
BJP parliamentary party meet underway before CAB debate
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary party meeting underway at Parliament library.
Amit Shah to move Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today
Home Minister Amit Shah to move The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha, today.
