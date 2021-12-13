Parliament winter session: 'Reflects extremely poorly on standards on education', Sonia Gandhi slams CBSE for controversial passage in class 10 exam

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper and demanded an apology from the Modi government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the "gravest lapse".

"Entire is riddled with such condemnable ideas and the questions that follow are equally nonsensical," Sonia Gandhi said, reported The Hindu.

"Reflects extremely poorly on standards on education and testing," she said and urged CBSE to immediately withdraw the question and issue an apology.

In the class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Various excerpts from the passage have gone viral on social media with users calling out the board for supporting "misogynistic" and "regressive opinions" and hashtag "CBSE insults women" trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:50 PM IST