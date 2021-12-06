e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:02 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after opposition protests over suspension of MPs

Even as the minister was making a statement, Opposition members kept raising slogans against the government.
PTI
ANI

ANI

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid protests by Opposition parties over their demand to revoke the suspension of 12 members of the House.

As soon the House reassembled at 4 PM following four adjournments of varied durations, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed.

Even as the minister was making a statement, Opposition members kept raising slogans against the government.

Shah had made the same statement earlier in the Lok Sabha.

As soon as Shah finished his statement, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for the day as Opposition members refused to relent and continued their uproar over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:02 PM IST
