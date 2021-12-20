Parliament winter session: Opposition not to attend meeting called by Centre to end deadlock in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties on Monday decided not to attend meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

"We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Today's meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament was convened to chalk out the further strategy on revoking suspension of 12 Opposition MPs and demand for resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri issue.

The Opposition leaders also discussed the invitation of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday questioned the Centre's move to call only four parties whose members in the Rajya Sabha have been suspended instead of all Opposition parties.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday with an announcement from the Chair to meet at 11 am on Monday, citing a decision taken in a meeting held earlier in the day with the government and opposition leaders.

A meeting was held earlier on Friday to find a solution regarding the uproar created in the House by the Opposition parties in previous days.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made the announcement soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 am and papers were laid on the table as well as government mentioned the business for next week.

Naidu said it was discussed in the meeting to find a solution to the issue being raised by the Opposition parties and maintain peace and smooth functioning during House proceedings.

Subsequently, the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House till 11 am on Monday (December 20).

In previous days the House faced disruption on various issues, especially over the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Centre calls for party leaders' meet of 12 suspended MPs in a bid to end Rajya Sabha logjam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:10 AM IST