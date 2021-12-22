e-Paper Get App

Stock markets open in green: Sensex opens above 56,700, Nifty nears 16,900-markIndia reports 6,317 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 213Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Bengaluru
Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:12 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

Amid uproar by the Opposition on several issues, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

22 December 2021 11:00 AM IST

PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers in Parliament

22 December 2021 11:00 AM IST

Govt deliberately suspended the 12 MPs so that the bills could be passed easily. We requested the government to revoke suspension so that the House can run smoothly but they refused: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

22 December 2021 10:38 AM IST

Parliament is likely to sine die ahead of schedule today

22 December 2021 10:38 AM IST

TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

