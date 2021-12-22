TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex

TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.