Govt deliberately suspended the 12 MPs so that the bills could be passed easily. We requested the government to revoke suspension so that the House can run smoothly but they refused: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex
TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.
