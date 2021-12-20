PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Consitution of India"
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has submitted notice in Lok Sabha "to oppose Election Laws (Amendment)
Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
CPI(M) MP John Brittas has submitted a Motion under rule 256(2) in Rajya Sabha over the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs
