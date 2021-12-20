Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:45 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Govt to introduce Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today

The productivity of Rajya Sabha hit a low of 37.60% during the third week of the ongoing Winter Session owing to disruptions and forced adjournments over the issue of suspension of 12 member of the House.

PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament 20 December 2021 10:45 AM IST



Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Consitution of India"



This is a conspiracy to divide the Opposition: Kharge after govt calls for a meeting of 4 Opposition parties

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence



AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has submitted notice in Lok Sabha "to oppose Election Laws (Amendment) 20 December 2021 10:26 AM IST



Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri violence 20 December 2021 10:26 AM IST



CPI(M) MP John Brittas has submitted a Motion under rule 256(2) in Rajya Sabha over the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs