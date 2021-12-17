Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni
UML MP Abdul Wahab gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the proposal cleared by Union Cabinet that raises the minimum age of marriage of women from 18 to 20 years
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni
Centre to introduce Bill in Rajya Sabha to promote, facilitate Mediation
The Centre is set to introduce the 'Mediation Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha on Friday to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation. (ANI)
Rajya Sabha: Govt to move mediation Bill, RJD's Manoj Jha to move right to health Bill
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP in Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday will move a 'Right to Health' as a private member Bill. (IANS)
Govt likely to table National Anti-Doping Bill,2021 in Lok Sabha today
The Centre on Friday is likely to table some important Bills in the Lok Sabha, including National Anti-Doping Bill,2021. Several private members' Bills will also be presented by the members. (IANS)
