e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:08 PM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

As the continuous Opposition uproar has been affecting Parliament proceedings regularly, the Centre is set to introduce the 'Mediation Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha on Friday to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST

Suspended MPs and other Members of the Parliament protest outside on the Parliament premises, against privatisation and merger plans of Public Sector Banks

17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.

Advertisement
17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

17 December 2021 10:10 AM IST

UML MP Abdul Wahab gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the proposal cleared by Union Cabinet that raises the minimum age of marriage of women from 18 to 20 years

17 December 2021 09:53 AM IST

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

Advertisement
17 December 2021 09:51 AM IST

Centre to introduce Bill in Rajya Sabha to promote, facilitate Mediation

The Centre is set to introduce the 'Mediation Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha on Friday to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation. (ANI)

17 December 2021 09:51 AM IST

Rajya Sabha: Govt to move mediation Bill, RJD's Manoj Jha to move right to health Bill

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP in Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday will move a 'Right to Health' as a private member Bill. (IANS)

17 December 2021 09:51 AM IST

Govt likely to table National Anti-Doping Bill,2021 in Lok Sabha today

The Centre on Friday is likely to table some important Bills in the Lok Sabha, including National Anti-Doping Bill,2021. Several private members' Bills will also be presented by the members. (IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement