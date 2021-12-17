17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST



Suspended MPs and other Members of the Parliament protest outside on the Parliament premises, against privatisation and merger plans of Public Sector Banks Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST



Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST



Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.

Advertisement

17 December 2021 12:08 PM IST



Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

17 December 2021 10:10 AM IST



UML MP Abdul Wahab gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the proposal cleared by Union Cabinet that raises the minimum age of marriage of women from 18 to 20 years

17 December 2021 09:53 AM IST



Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

Advertisement

17 December 2021 09:51 AM IST



Centre to introduce Bill in Rajya Sabha to promote, facilitate Mediation The Centre is set to introduce the 'Mediation Bill, 2021' in Rajya Sabha on Friday to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation. (ANI)

17 December 2021 09:51 AM IST



Rajya Sabha: Govt to move mediation Bill, RJD's Manoj Jha to move right to health Bill The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP in Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday will move a 'Right to Health' as a private member Bill. (IANS)

17 December 2021 09:51 AM IST



Govt likely to table National Anti-Doping Bill,2021 in Lok Sabha today The Centre on Friday is likely to table some important Bills in the Lok Sabha, including National Anti-Doping Bill,2021. Several private members' Bills will also be presented by the members. (IANS) (To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)